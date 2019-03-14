Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 7, 2019 to March 13, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 07.03.2019 255,491 50.9170 13,008,834 XPAR 07.03.2019 36,568 50.9424 1,862,861 BATE 07.03.2019 95,121 50.9204 4,843,602 CHIX 07.03.2019 TRQX 08.03.2019 442,819 50.5496 22,384,307 XPAR 08.03.2019 58,165 50.5681 2,941,294 BATE 08.03.2019 151,695 50.5904 7,674,315 CHIX 08.03.2019 TRQX 11.03.2019 124,149 50.7074 6,295,278 XPAR 11.03.2019 18,285 50.6952 926,962 BATE 11.03.2019 54,793 50.6949 2,777,726 CHIX 11.03.2019 TRQX 12.03.2019 141,263 50.5395 7,139,363 XPAR 12.03.2019 19,039 50.5333 962,103 BATE 12.03.2019 57,347 50.5421 2,898,438 CHIX 12.03.2019 TRQX 13.03.2019 62,185 51.0413 3,174,002 XPAR 13.03.2019 8,551 51.0213 436,283 BATE 13.03.2019 27,237 51.0226 1,389,703 CHIX 13.03.2019 TRQX Total 1,552,708 50.6953 78,715,071

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

