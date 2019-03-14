sprite-preloader
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2019

PR Newswire

London, March 14

Miton Global Opportunities plc

14 March 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2019

Miton Global Opportunities plc's Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.mitongroup.com

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732


