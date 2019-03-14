New Browser Extension for Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Edge Brings Significant Improvements in Speed and Localization

eyeo GmbH, the company behind Adblock Plus, announced the release of the new version 3.5 of Adblock Plus for Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Edge. In addition to the already fast and battle-tested ad-blocking capabilities of the previous release, one of the most valuable improvements for users is that the new version uses up to 60 percent less CPU, or Central Processing Units. Thus, less computer processing capabilities will be needed for blocking ads, resulting in even more speed and browsing ease.

Additionally, the new release will be 5x faster at recognizing and blocking ad content. Every request sent to Adblock Plus by a website to show ads will be analyzed with that increased speed, allowing for an even quicker and easier online experience.

Another important upgrade is that the new version will have more language-specific filter lists for filtering out annoying ads, and in most countries these language-specific filter lists will be activated by default. This is an important step in being more inclusive and offering Adblock Plus to as many people as possible. Adblock Plus is continually being improved and strengthened to best meet the needs of the user.

Till Faida, CEO of eyeo comments: "This is an exciting release that will bring a lot of value to our users all over the world. Once again we prove that we have a great solution that gives users more control over their web browsing and at the same time allows them to contribute to the content they see online. This is still seen as a conflict by many in the industry and we are proud to bridge that gap."

Adblock Plus 3.5 can be downloaded directly at adblockplus.org, through the Chrome Webstore, through Firefox Add-Ons, Opera Add-Ons or Edge Add-Ons (on Microsoft Edge, this update is released as version 0.9.14).

About eyeo

eyeo is the developer of a suite of products that includes Flattr, Adblock Browser and Adblock Plus, an open source project that aims to rid the Internet of annoying and intrusive online advertising. Its free web browser extensions (add-ons) put users in control by letting them block or filter which ads they want to see. Users across the world have downloaded Adblock Plus over a billion times, and it has remained the most downloaded and the most used extension almost continuously since November 2006. PC Magazine named the extension as one of the best free Google Chrome extensions, and it received About.com readers' choice award for best privacy/security add-on.

Adblock Plus is a free browser add-on for Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Maxthon and Opera for desktop users, and offers a free browser for mobile users on iOS and Android.

eyeo's mission is to put users in control of a fair, profitable web.

