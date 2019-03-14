priMED Medical Products Selected as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for Second Consecutive Year

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Edmonton-based priMED Medical Products has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte, this time making the list of 2019's Returning Winners. Though the top chosen companies are incredibly diverse, each Best Managed awardee has one significant thing in common: they're all eager to keep growing, learning, and improving.

David Welsh, President of priMED, wholeheartedly attributes this forward-driving success to the individuals who make up the company.

'We're very proud to be recognized by Deloitte for the second year in a row,' says David. 'Great employees are the lifeblood of any company, and we are fortunate to have some of the most driven, team-oriented and mutually-supportive people in the industry. They are the cornerstone of our success and responsible for the spirit of our entire organization.'

It's this ethos which has carried priMED from its roots as a sourcing company in 1995, to wholly owning its own manufacturing sites abroad a decade later, all the way to being awarded Canada's Best Managed Company for the second year in a row.

The award itself is the one of highest commendations given to private companies in Canada. Hundreds of companies are identified every year as potential winners, after which they undergo a thorough review of their business practices, their focus on improvement, and their ability to thrive whilst taking risks. By the end of the application process, only the top companies are recognised above the rest for their excellence.

Lorrie King, co-leader of the awards program and Deloitte partner, sums up her take on the winners by saying: 'What amazes me about Best Managed Companies is that they are never, ever willing to be complacent. They never sit back. They're always looking for ways to be even better.'

Far from complacent, priMED has been chosen for its relentless drive, demonstrated through bold undertakings amidst exceptional growth and rapid increase in revenue. This fusion of strong, dedicated leadership with a clear and ever-reaching vision is what ensures the company is always propelling forward.

Nurturing a culture of real engagement and sincere energy in the workplace, priMED genuinely values every member of the team and understands the benefits of investing in each person's talent and ambition. What it all amounts to is a company made up of people who arrive every day passionate, energised, and fearless.

It is this engagement with everyday success which has put priMED products into virtually every hospital and healthcare facility in Canada, and sees patients across the globe being treated with our self-manufactured supplies.

Another key aspect which defines Canada's Best Managed Companies is their ability to look further than their local area. The vast majority of those chosen as winners operate on an international scale - and priMED is no exception.

Employing almost one thousand workers in China within wholly-owned factories, priMED is able to both expand its roots and take full control over every aspect of its business practices, ensuring that the values of respect, collaboration and trust are upheld. When it comes to healthcare products, efficacy and quality-control are essential, and so having a dedicated facility means that priMED's sky-high standards are always met.

By relentlessly pursuing the principles of success, growth, and investment in people, priMED will continue the fight to retain its place amongst Canada's Best Managed Companies.

About priMED Medical Products:

Established in 1995, priMED Medical Products is a dynamic, global manufacturer specializing in high-quality medical products. As a leading Canadian medical product provider to hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, priMED also offers branded, co-branded and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

About Deloitte Canada's Best Managed Companies:

Established in 1993, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs; recognizing excellence in Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million.

