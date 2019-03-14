Reward recognises Mark Kieve's role and influence in developing innovative online recruitment solutions

Recruitment Technology Solutions provider PIXID is delighted to announce that Mark Kieve, the CEO for UK and Ireland has received the Personality of the Year Award at the 15th annual Onrec Online Recruitment Awards, held in London on March 7th at the Grange St Paul's Hotel. 220 industry leaders were present at the ceremony.

Commenting on the award, Stuart Gentle, Publisher of Onrec, remarked: "We at Onrec were impressed by the nominees at our Online Recruitment Awards. The calibre of finalists impressed us greatly. Congratulations to Mark for winning The Personality of the Year Award. He has been at the forefront of the online recruitment industry for around 20 years and the award to recognise his dedication to the industry is thoroughly deserved!

Mark heads the UK and Ireland for PIXID, the European leader in end-to-end cloud-based recruitment solutions, a role he has held since PIXID's acquisition of the Internet Corporation Limited, a company formerly owned by Mark. Mark has dedicated himself to online recruitment for close to 20 years. He formulated the vision and strategic direction that led to the creation of Amris, the world-class ATS solution, and Employee-Check, the online candidate referencing platform. Mark's extensive knowledge and awareness of the nuances of both the UK and Irish market is supporting PIXID's introduction, as Europe's leading mid-market VMS platform, into the UK and Irish market. In parallel with existing solutions, this will help end clients and agencies of all sizes to streamline all aspects of the recruitment process.

Etienne Colella, Founder and President of PIXID Group, commented: "Mark is a very worthy recipient of this reward. He has been driving innovation in online recruitment in the UK and Ireland for almost two decades, working closely with clients to develop solutions that really make a difference. His enthusiasm is infectious to those around him and we are excited about what we can achieve together in the UK and Ireland over the coming years."

Commenting on his award, Mark Kieve said: "It is tremendously satisfying to be recognised by Onrec in this way. When I first entered the recruitment industry having been a pioneer in the roll out of online technology for the property sector in the very early days of the Internet, I was motivated by the difference technology could make in an industry of immense social importance. People and talent are what drive our economy, and we need to harness technology to help businesses find and compete for talent more efficiently for the good of our economy at large. We are very excited about our broad offering for the UK and Irish market and the new wave of innovation we are introducing to our clients."

About PIXID

Created in 2004, PIXID is the now the European leader in end-to-end cloud-based recruitment solutions. With the acquisition the Internet Corporation (Amris) in 2017 in the UK and the recent acquisition of Carerix in the Netherlands, it is fast expanding across Europe. PIXID's flagship offering is myPixid, Europe's leading mid-market VMS platform. This enables clients of all sizes to efficiently manage temporary workers via a simple, scalable and cost-effective platform. It is an end-to-end temporary staffing solution designed with the needs of recruitment agencies, end clients and contingent and temporary workers in mind, and has a strong focus on ensuring compliance with the latest employment regulations. PIXID's proprietary technology is responsible for filling one in three temporary positions in France, where it has powered the burgeoning temporary staffing market. Over 7500 agency branches are connected through PIXID to more than 100,000 end-client locations on a daily basis to lower costs and improve efficiency and communication with agencies, end clients and temporary workers.

PIXID is a business partner of the Recruitment Employment Confederation (www.rec.uk.com) and the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCO www.apsco.org). For more information, visit www.pixid.co.uk, www.pixid.ie or follow Pixid on Twitter and LinkedIn.

