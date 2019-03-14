GameChange Solar Unveils Global Expansion Plans

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that since the company's customer value driven model over the last few years enabled the establishment of market leadership in the USA market, the time is now right to expand the leadership role worldwide.

GameChange Solar has previously made international sales in the Caribbean, Africa, Canada, and is now launching in additional markets. These will include select European and Central American markets, Mexico, South America, and Australia. These markets should see initial penetration in 2019 with meaningful market share development starting in 2020.

Derick Botha, Senior VP of Business Development at GameChange Solar stated, "GameChange Solar has achieved market share leadership in the US utility-scale fixed tilt and tracker equipment market by driving relentlessly for superior value for our customers. We hope that this same recipe will spell meaningful success for our aggressive rollout worldwide of our proven designs and technology."

CONTACT: Derick Botha, 212-388-5166

