sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,22 Euro		-0,01
-0,45 %
WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,241
2,303
22:00
2,20
2,30
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC4,09-1,45 %
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC2,22-0,45 %