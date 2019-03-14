Topping Off Ceremony in Chelsea for BIG's "XI" at 76 Eleventh Avenue, a U.S. Immigration Fund EB-5 Project

JUPITER, Florida, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) - designed project hits another milestone as the highly anticipated 76th Eleventh Avenue project, the 'XI' held their topping off ceremony last Thursday, hosted by HFZ Capital Group. In addition to Ziel Feldman, Chairman and Founder of HFZ, notable attendees included: Howard Lorber, Chairman of Douglas Elliman; Bjarke Ingels, Founder of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG); Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spas; and Fredrik Eklund, Associate Broker at Douglas Elliman.

76th Eleventh Avenue, a U.S. Immigration Fund EB-5 Project, occupies one of the few remaining sites on the elevated Highline park, and will be the tallest development in West Chelsea. The skyline is shifting, and the uniquely designed twisted "dancing" towers are enticing spectators and interest.

"We attended the topping out ceremony for USIF project, 76th Eleventh, the 'XI' that took place last Thursday and we are honored to be part of such a talented team. This is another fantastic milestone for our investor partners," said Nicholas A. Mastroianni, President of U.S. Immigration Fund.

HFZ Capital Group hosted the topping off ceremony at the XI, which boasted incredible views from every window. Additionally, oversized interior and amenity renderings lined the walls, highlighting every intricate detail. Attendees commented that the XI had some of the most extraordinary views in the city. The XI residences provide unmatched access to the Chelsea Neighborhood Meatpacking District compared to similar residences in the area, including The Getty, Le Cantaloo, The O'Neill Building, 240 Park Avenue South, and Hudson Residences. The XI also boasts a much lower price per square foot, compared to neighbors like 160 Leroy Street ($8,464/ft2) and 551 West 21st Street ($5,928/ft2).

The 400-foot-tall tower will be comprised of one through four-bedroom residences. One-bedrooms start at $2.8 million; two-bedrooms start at $3.9 million; three-bedrooms at $6.5 million; and four-bedrooms at 9 million. The building will also include half-floor penthouses, beginning at 25 million. With a completion date closer to the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the XI will collectively unveil 236 residences along the bustling Highline Park.

The 76th Eleventh Avenue project neighbors a variety of completed buildings by Pritzker Prize-winning architect including Renzo Piano, Jean Nouvel and Frank Gehry. Projects by Foster + Partners, Heatherwick Studio and Studio Gang are also underway in the Chelsea and the Meatpacking District. The XI's timing is impeccable as it leads the biggest players in the development game.

[About U.S. Immigration Fund]

U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is America's leading EB-5 Regional Center operator with world-renowned investment opportunities from New York City to California and 6,000 clients from across the globe. With approved Regional Centers located in the world's most thriving metropolitans, USIF provides worthwhile opportunities for foreign investors and their families to obtain permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 Program. These initiatives enjoy full government support as they stimulate the economy, generate at least ten jobs per investment, and promote community development while providing access to green cards for foreign investors and their families.

