HYPE Sports Innovation: Fast Track to Success for Asia Pacific Sports Tech Startups

BRISBANE, Australia, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The second round of the largest network of sports tech accelerators worldwide is beginning mid-April in Brisbane and only a few more slots are available to participate.

Following last year's great success, the second cycle of the HYPE UQ SPIN ACCELERATOR in partnership with The University of Queensland (UQ) is commencing this April. Startups from Australia and neighboring Asia Pacific countries will get the opportunity to join HYPE Sports Innovation, a global network for sports tech that delivers a sports-specific program providing access to global mentors, investors and experienced hosts to fast-track promising startups onto the world stage. Participating startups from the inaugural 2018 SPIN program hosted by UQ raised over $3.5M in investment.

It is this ability to leverage HYPE's global sportstech network including 11,000 startups and 40,000 members, that is a key benefit of the program. A prime example of HYPE's global programs includes HYPE's Women's Innovation World Cup, taking place on July 5th in Lyon, France, which will be the first global competition for female-led and founded sports tech startups. While the world celebrates the redefinition of the world of football and female empowerment at the FIFA Women's World Cup, HYPE will celebrate the champions on and off the field.

As a host, The University of Queensland'silab operates one of Australia's most experienced accelerator programs having delivered 13 startup accelerator programs and whose startups have raised $60M of early stage capital in the past 5 years. The 3-months HYPE UQ SPIN ACCELERATOR Program will leverage UQ's ilab expertise and UQ's top 3 global ranking in sports science research. While the majority of the program operates virtually allowing startups to participate from their home base, several residential modules will be delivered from its prime startup space in the heart of picturesque University of Queensland. Beyond this, over $1B has been invested in UQ related companies through UniQuest, Australia's leading commercialization entity specializing in the intellectual property of UQ.

This year, startup companies from anywhere in the Asia-Pacific are invited to register as the program is mostly virtual. The winner will receive $25,000 AUD at the Global Pitch Event and UQ offers travel and accommodation support for up to seven regional, interstate and international teams to offset travel costs for the on-site components of the program.

"I feel the HYPE SPIN ACCELERATOR program was hugely helpful in defining our vision and brought our team together to focus on future objectives. I would highly recommend this program for any inspired startups in sports innovation." Craig Meek- Founder of ARIVAL.

The HYPE UQ SPIN ACCELERATOR network, will also benefit from the partnership between HYPE and Sportradar, the worldwide leading live sports data provider. Sportradar will contribute to the program both in mentorship and providing applicable tools to the startups. Moreover, relevant startups will be able to apply to Sportradar's unique programs.

The HYPE UQ SPIN ACCELERATOR Program leverages HYPE's existing sports tech platform which already engages over 11,000 startups and overall more than 40,000 members including clubs, brands, investors, federations and startups across the world.

Applications close on Friday 22 March, 2019

Don't miss your chance to apply now

For additional information kindly contact:

Elinor Yakobson: Elinor@Hypesportsinnovation.com

