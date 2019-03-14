True North Seafood: Martha Stewart Culinary Director To Demo New Product Line At Seafood Expo North America (SENA)

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / We are pleased to announce the partnership between Martha Stewart and True North Seafood. Join us at Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston on March 17th for the launch of this exciting product line. Martha Stewart's Vice President, Culinary Director, Thomas Joseph will present the easy, delicious, and convenient seafood offerings.

WHO: Thomas Joseph, Vice President, Culinary Director - Martha Stewart

WHAT: Product launch, demonstrations, and samples of Martha Stewart for True North Seafood

WHEN: March 17th, 2019, from 2-3:00 PM EST

WHERE: Seafood Expo North America (SENA) > Booth 1233 & 1133

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

15 Court Square

Boston, MA 02108

NOTE: Media interviews are available with Mr. Joseph from 10:00am-12:00pm on Sunday, March 17th. To reserve a time slot, please email: Joel.Richardson@cookeaqua.com.

CONTACT:

Joel Richardson

Vice President Public Relations, Cooke Inc.

(506) 721-1093 / www.truenorthseafood.com

About Thomas Joseph:



Thomas Joseph, Vice President, Culinary Director - Martha Stewart, is a resident test kitchen expert with a passion for the science and story behind food. He was awarded the prestigious James Beard Award in 2017 for his instructional webcast series, Kitchen Conundrums with Thomas Joseph. Thomas puts his culinary expertise and nutrition know-how to good use by overseeing the development of recipes for our television shows and cookbooks, creating products with Martha's merchandising team, and co-developing the Martha Stewart Café. He is also a contributing editor for Martha Stewart Living magazine. Thomas regularly appears alongside Martha for public cooking demonstrations and was a reoccurring guest on The Martha Stewart Show. He has a B.S. in Culinary Nutrition from Johnson and Wales University and a M.A. in Food Studies from New York University.

About True North Seafood:

True North Seafood is one of the largest and most trusted providers of seafood in North America. Family-owned and operated, True North Seafood is a vertically-integrated leader in both farmed and wild seafood. Under the Cooke family of brands, True North Seafood has access to a network of 17 core species from Atlantic Canada, United States, Chile, Scotland, Spain, Uruguay, Honduras and Nicaragua. True North Seafood is proud to offer products that meet certifications such as; Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Soil Association Organic, BRC Global Standards, Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Certified Responsible Fisheries (Alaska Seafood). For the second year in a row, Cooke Inc. earned the #1 spot on the SeafoodSource list of Top 10 North American Seafood Suppliers. www.truenorthseafood.com.

