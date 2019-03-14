Zilis' Exclusive Support Opens The Door For Hemp in Wyoming

ARGYLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Zilis LLC®, the leader in the hemp-derived CBD oil industry through its UltraCell® product line, applauds the passing of House Bill 171 in the State of Wyoming. This bill recognizes hemp as an agricultural crop and allows the possession, purchase, sale, transportation, and use of hemp and hemp products by any person.

Lawmakers across the aisle sponsored HB171, understanding the need to diversify Wyoming's energy-dependent economy. Wyoming attorney and lobbyist Matthew Kaufman, along with his fellow ENDOW members, recognized Zilis for funding the lobbying effort. "The people of Wyoming, especially our farmers, are forever grateful to Zilis for their enormous generosity. The company is leading the way to birth an entire industry within our state and giving farmers hope they haven't had in decades," Kaufman announced after the bill's passage. Success in Wyoming is a strong precedent that will positively influence states currently crafting their own hemp bills.

As Executive Vice-President of the U.S. Hemp Round Table, Zilis CEO Steven Thompson stated, "Zilis is prepared to take on the challenges individual states may face as they seek new hemp legislation. We are fully committed to the success of our Independent Ambassadors, as well as to the entire industry." Exclusive hemp counsel to Zilis and primary author of the 2018 Farm Bill, Jonathan Miller, Esq., said, "When the call was given to the leaders in the hemp industry to help Wyoming, Zilis single-handedly funded the entire effort." Miller, widely regarded as the nation's leading authority on hemp, continued, "…that is why I exclusively represent Zilis within the direct sales industry. Through their actions and dedication, Zilis continues to prove why they are the Gold Standard in CBD." Kaufman and Wyoming had the full force of Zilis behind them to educate and promote HB171 through the Wyoming House and Senate, and finally, passage into law. The future of Wyoming industry and agriculture was changed forever when Governor Mark Gordon signed HB171 into law on March 6, 2019.

Zilis CEO Steven Thompson anticipates explosive growth in states with industrial hemp bills like Wyoming. Farmers and budding entrepreneurs alike will capitalize upon that growth generating a robust marketplace that supports the overall economic success of each state.

Zilis®, is the creator of UltraCell®, a CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis has been at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, and specifically its CBD oil, which is used by tens of thousands throughout the world as a dietary supplement. Based in Argyle, Texas, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth, Zilis is privately held.

Zilis products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical conditions.

Scott Adams

940-535-7200

scott.adams@zilis.com

