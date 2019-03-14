Bombardier Announces Appointment of Steeve Robitaille as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

MONTREAL, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced the appointment of Steeve Robitaille as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bombardier Inc., effective May 1, 2019. Mr. Robitaille will succeed Daniel Desjardins who will continue to serve as a special advisor to Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc., and as Chairman of Bombardier Transportation's Board of Directors.

"We are very excited to welcome Steeve to the Bombardier team," said Mr. Bellemare. "He is a proven leader with extensive experience in corporate governance, compliance, mergers and acquisitions and securities law. Steeve's deep legal expertise, business acumen and track record of collaboration make him an excellent addition to Bombardier's Senior Leadership Team as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

Steeve brings more than 25 years of high-level legal and transaction experience. He has been serving as Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President, Merger and Acquisitions for WSP since 2017. He is also acting as Corporate Secretary. Before joining WSP, Steeve was a senior partner of the law firm Stikeman Elliott where he practiced corporate law for over 20 years and was a member of its Partnership Board and Executive Committee. Mr. Robitaille holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Laval University and is a member of the Québec Bar.

"As we welcome Steeve to the Bombardier team, I'd like to again thank Daniel for his exceptional leadership while serving as Bombardier's General Counsel for more than 20 years," said Mr. Bellemare. "In his new role, Daniel will work closely with the Bombardier Transportation management team to accelerate key projects and strategic initiatives to ensure the rail segment's long-term competitiveness and drive sustainable growth."

