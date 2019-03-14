sprite-preloader
Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Host One-on-One Meetings at the 31st Annual Roth Conference on March 18

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR) (the "Company" or "Issuer Direct"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Balbirnie will host one-on-one meetings at the 31st Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 18, 2019.

The conference will be held March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA and is by invitation only. For more information or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact oneononerequests@roth.com or your ROTH representative at (800) 678-9147.

About Issuer Direct Corporation:

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,500 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/539120/Issuer-Direct-to-Host-One-on-One-Meetings-at-the-31st-Annual-Roth-Conference-on-March-18


