Glenbriar Technologies Inc.: Glenbriar Announces Agreement to Acquire Eleos Robotics Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 /Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE:GTI.X) (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into an arms length agreement to acquire all of the shares of private BC based Eleos Robotics Inc. ("Eleos"). The agreement contemplates that the Company will issue 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, at a deemed value of approximately $4.75 million, to the shareholders of Eleos, but only upon certain development milestones being met, which could take up to a year to achieve. In the interim, the Company will fund technology development in the amount of $1 million under a license agreement that will see the Company own an undivided one half of the technology developed. In the event the transactions does not close without any malfeasance on behalf of Eleos, Eleos will receive full ownership of the technology.

Arm-lengths finders' fees totalling $10,000 in cash and 200,000 common shares of the Company are payable at closing.

The Company is undertaking a private placement of up to $1,500,000 by the sale of units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 in the first year and $0.15 in the second year. This private placement will not close until after the shareholder meeting referred to below, at which time a 2 for 1 share consolidation is expected to be approved.

The transaction is subject to exchange approval, further due diligence and shareholder approval at a shareholder meeting to be called for a date in May. The transaction will be considered a Fundamental Change pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, subject to shareholder and CSE review. Trading in the shares of the Company will be halted pending review and approval of the transaction.

About Eleos

Eleos plans to design a fully autonomous, eco-friendly, and sustainable weeding technology for growers. Once built, the RoboWeeder is anticipated to be sold fully maintained and monitored remotely. The technology better reflects consumer demand for organic produce and uses cutting-edge technology in robotics and artificial intelligence. There are several patents pending surrounding this technology.

Once completed the RoboWeeder is expected to be a technology driven solution to a farm process that is time-consuming, laborious, and expensive and currently has no sustainable alternatives. It proposes to reduces labour and make herbicides obsolete. Unlike pulling or hoeing weeds, it is fully automated, and unlike herbicides, is sustainable and eco-friendly. The RoboWeeder is expected to save time, increase productivity, and is fully organic.

RoboWeeder is anticipated to be able to detect, identify, and then eliminate weeds that destroy growers' crops. It is anticipated that it will autonomously patrol crops searching for weeds, and then eliminate them with a high-precision directed microwave. The target goal will be to create a 10-acre "weed-free zone". It is proposed to be self-charging with an autonomous station and be able to operate day and night without supervision.

Eleos has an experienced multi-disciplinary, international and multi-cultural business and product development team. They account for decades of experience in machine learning/vision, automation, horticulture, data science, system engineering/robotics, and business development.

