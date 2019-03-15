Bilkent City Hospital Selects Accuray's Radixact System

Largest Hospital in Europe Expands Access to Precise Radiation Treatments to More Patients

SUNNYVALE, California, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's largest hospital with 3,700 beds1, Bilkent City Hospital located in Ankara, selected Accuray Incorporated's (NASDAQ: ARAY) next-generation TomoTherapy platform, the Radixact System, to expand access to precise radiation treatments to more patients. It is the first Radixact System to be included in a Ministry of Health and Public Private Partnership City Hospital and the second system of its kind in Turkey. The advanced radiotherapy system will enable the Bilkent clinical team to treat virtually any case for which radiation therapy is prescribed, including not only standard indications such as breast and head and neck cancers but also complex treatments such as total marrow irradiation.

Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with other government officials, attended Bilkent's opening ceremony on March 14, 2019 in support of the hospital's commitment to providing Turkish citizens with world class medical care. The hospital is dedicated to delivering the best treatment possible, regardless of a person's economic status.

"Turkey, through facilities such as the Bilkent City Hospital, is embarking on a strategy to truly change the way that its citizens with cancer are treated," said Birgit Fleurent, Chief Marketing Officer at Accuray. "We are proud that the Bilkent Hospital team chose the Radixact System to help them make access to potentially life-saving radiation treatments a reality for more patients. We believe the system provides the versatility and efficiency needed to enable the clinical team to keep pace with the expected demands of a busy hospital, and will allow them to deliver precise radiation to almost any tumor in the shortest amount of time possible."

The Radixact System offers benefits to patients and the clinicians who treat them

The Radixact System is fully integrated with the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System (TPS) and iDMS Data Management System. Together, these radiation therapy solutions are designed to improve treatment outcomes and workflow efficiencies, enabling clinicians to provide optimal treatments for more patients, every day

Treatment Planning System (TPS) and iDMS Data Management System. Together, these radiation therapy solutions are designed to improve treatment outcomes and workflow efficiencies, enabling clinicians to provide optimal treatments for more patients, every day The Radixact System offers clinicians the flexibility to deliver treatment from clinician-specified beam angles with TomoDirect mode, or by continuous delivery of radiation from 360 degrees around the patient using TomoHelical mode, resulting in highly accurate, individualized dose distributions that more precisely conform to the shape of the patient's tumor

PreciseART Adaptive Radiation Therapy Software makes adaptive radiotherapy simple and practical for every practice. This software enables clinicians to monitor every patient and efficiently adapt plans, helping them to deliver more precise treatments to more patients

Adaptive Radiation Therapy Software makes adaptive radiotherapy simple and practical for every practice. This software enables clinicians to monitor every patient and efficiently adapt plans, helping them to deliver more precise treatments to more patients The PreciseRTX Retreatment Option accelerates and automates the re-planning process to make re-treatment more efficient for practices and more effective for patients in those cases where, unfortunately, cancer has recurred and additional radiation treatments are necessary

The Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara was built through a Public Private Partnership and will be one of the Turkish Ministry of Health reference sites. Constructed by CCN Construction and managed by CCN Holding, its campus consists of six hospitals, including an oncology hospital. Bilkent Hospital is the largest hospital in Europe, with 3,700 beds. MEDITEL Healthcare, as the exclusive distributor, installer and training partner for the Accuray's TomoTherapy Radixact platform in Turkey, worked with the Bilkent Hospital team as they evaluated radiotherapy systems and selected the Radixact System.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. The company's radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences, patient outcomes and the company's ability to continue to penetrate the global radiation therapy market. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings, the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs, delays in the development or release of new offerings and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts : Beth Kaplan Jayme Maniatis Public Relations Director, Accuray MSLGROUP +1 (408) 789-4426 +1 (781) 684-6610 bkaplan@accuray.com accuray@mslgroup.com

_____________________________

1 https://health.gov.tr/EN,40108/official-launch-of-the-bilkent-city-hospital-by-the-undersecretary-prof-dr-eyup-gumus.html. Accessed on March 12, 2019

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320376/accuray_incorporated_logo.jpg