



SINGAPORE, Mar 15, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Music fans around the world have always turned to Twitter to see what's happening with their favourite musicians and to talk about the latest updates with their fellow fans. Twitter Singapore (@TwitterSG) and Sony Music Singapore (@sonymusicsg) are excited to announce the first-ever Twitter Q&A with international powerhouse Rita Ora (@RitaOra)! To commemorate her 10-year Twitterversary, this 30-minute live Q&A session will take place on her official Twitter account (@RitaOra) starting around 1:40pm SGT on 19 March 2019. Follow her on Twitter now and join her nearly 7 million followers for this exclusive fan session!Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/RitaOra/status/1106360013138939909In celebration of her critically acclaimed second album, Phoenix, her fans can ask Rita about her return to the top of the charts, what inspires her every day on her PhoenixTour, what her latest songs like ONLYWANTYOU mean to her, and any other amazing questions from her passionate fans around the world. Fans can Tweet their questions to her using the AskRitaOra hashtag and she will Tweet back video replies to her favourite questions from the Twitter BlueRoom in Singapore.One of the UK's most successful artists of the decade, Rita Ora recently entered the Official Chart history books, breaking a record held for 30 years. Her release, 'Let You Love Me', became her 13th Top 10 single - setting a new UK chart record for the most Top 10 singles by a British female artist.Rita Ora has been active on Twitter since March 2009 and has amassed a huge following of close to 7 million followers over the past 10 years. The pop sensation has been using the platform to express her love for her fans; showcase her singles, music videos and tours; and engage with her fans on a daily basis. Within the last year, she was mentioned a staggering 3 million times on Twitter.Tune in to Twitter for this virtual meet-and-greet with Rita Ora, follow her at (@RitaOra) and submit your questions to her using the AskRitaOra hashtag today! In the meantime, enjoy some of Rita's most Retweeted Tweets of all time that show her personality, popularity and life as a global superstar!https://twitter.com/RitaOra/status/1049080963060436992https://twitter.com/RitaOra/status/987400667135262725https://twitter.com/RitaOra/status/1086079463408857089https://twitter.com/RitaOra/status/1092798649015386115https://twitter.com/RitaOra/status/970343694523015168https://twitter.com/RitaOra/status/948645818386604033About TwitterTwitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, see every side of the story. Join the open conversation. Watch live streaming events. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, Twitter Lite (mobile.twitter.com), and SMS. For more information, please visit about.twitter.com, follow @TwitterSG and the South East Asia blog; and download both the Twitter and Periscope apps at twitter.com/download and periscope.tv.About Sony Music EntertainmentSony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Nashville, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Century Media, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Disruptor Records, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Flying Buddha, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, House of Iona Records, Insanity Records, Kemosabe Records, Latium Entertainment, Legacy Recordings, Louder Than Life, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, OKeh, Polo Ground Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records, Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music, Vested in Culture and Volcano. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation.