EQS Group-Media / 2019-03-15 / 07:00 *Baar, Switzerland, 15 March, 2019 - CEVA Logistics announces the appointment of Ludovic Rozan as Senior Vice President of Business Development (BD) Asia Pacific Sales and Marketing. Ludovic Rozan joins CEVA from CMA CGM. He will drive the growth agenda and growth budget in Asia in line with CEVA's Clusters, Business Lines and the sector strategies. Mr Rozan will report to CEVA's Chief Commercial Officer Laurent Binetti and he will be based in Hong Kong. * Ludovic Rozan will focus on supporting the Global and Regional BD leaders and sales teams in acquiring and developing new businesses across CEVA's accounts portfolio. He will lead a regional team and support the Anji-Ceva BD Organization. In addition, he will work with Bertrand Simion, CEVA's Global Head of Ocean, in developing, building and implementing the Asia Program (on long Haul Asian routes including Intra-Asia) for both sales as well as Ocean procurement. Ludovic Rozan brings with him a wealth of experience in BD and Trade Lane development in the international logistics industry, having 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles at CMA CGM and other companies. Being based in Hong Kong for several years prior to joining CEVA, for the past years serving as Head of Global Accounts & Commercial Development with CMA CGM, he has a vast knowledge of the regional markets. *For additional information please contact: * *Investors:* Pierre Bénaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 *Media:* Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 00 52 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com [1]. Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG Key word(s): Special Topics End of Corporate News 787927 2019-03-15 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7003b4a5222aa3f86bea6b061249e50c&application_id=787927&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

