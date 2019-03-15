Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On 13 March 2019, Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 3,041,284 shares in Ontex and so had crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.69%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: 13 March 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: 12 March 2019
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Notification by:
|
Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg)
|
70C route d'Arlon, L-8008 Strassen, Luxembourg
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
|(A) Voting rights
|
Previous
|After the transaction
|
voting
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
Holders of
|
Linked to
|
Not linked
|
Linked to
|
Not linked
|
Zadig Gestion
|3,041,284
|3.69%
|Total
|3,041,284
|0
|3.69%
|0.00%
|
(B) Equivalent
|After the transaction
|
Holders of equivalent
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise
|
of voting
|
of
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0.00%
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
|TOTAL (A B)
|3,041,284
|3.69%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA is not a controlled entity in the meaning of the articles 5 and 7 of the Company Code.
Additional information
Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA is an investment management company that exercises the voting rights attached to the shares through the different funds at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
