Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 13 March 2019, Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 3,041,284 shares in Ontex and so had crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.69%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 13 March 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: 12 March 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg)

SA 70C route d'Arlon, L-8008 Strassen, Luxembourg

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of

voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to

securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to

securities Zadig Gestion

(Luxembourg) SA 3,041,284 3.69% Total 3,041,284 0 3.69% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument is

exercised of

voting

rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 3,041,284 3.69%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA is not a controlled entity in the meaning of the articles 5 and 7 of the Company Code.

Additional information

Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA is an investment management company that exercises the voting rights attached to the shares through the different funds at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

