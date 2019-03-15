Epos Now Partners With TableUp to Bring Low Cost, Convenient Online Ordering to Customers

ORLANDO, Florida, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based POS provider Epos Now has announced a partnership with restaurant software provider TableUp, an all-in-one solution for restaurants of all sizes that offers a personalised and convenient experience to both establishments and their customers.

Through Epos Now's partnership with TableUp, their 30,000+ hospitality POS customers can now use the integration to streamline and grow their operations with best-in-class custom online ordering solutions that:

Cut out the hidden commission fees of other online ordering companies.

Provide tailored experiences through branded iOS and Android apps.

Integrate seamlessly with Epos Now and TableUp's loyalty module.

Capture guest data for marketing purposes.

Optimize front-of-house operations.

Joining forces to offer streamlined online ordering and next-level point of sale, Epos Now and TableUp will unlock significant new revenue channels for restaurants at a low cost.

"Our team is excited to partner with Epos Now and to bring low cost, seamless Online Ordering to their customers," states says Matt Zibell, CEO of TableUp. "The integration allows restaurants to provide Online Ordering without absorbing or passing along the high costs associated with other similar solutions."

With TableUp integrated directly into Epos Now point of sale systems, restaurants instantly receive the benefits of a user-friendly online version of their menu, compatible with any desktop or mobile browser. Guests can order online for pickup or dine-in, while their preferences and data are stored for future customer outreach, marketing and promotions.

Recognizing the many online ordering options available to restaurants, TableUp won't charge a hefty commission fee or display their menu or information on third-party websites that dilute brands. Instead, TableUp empowers restaurants to offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery through an online ordering system that can be completely customized to match the voice and brand of any size restaurant, for a fraction of the cost of other online ordering services.

Epos Now's mission is to integrate the latest smart technology to make life easier for business owners and help them drive success, which aligns perfectly with the TableUp model for empowering restaurants of all kinds to take their daily operations, online presence and marketing efforts to the next level.

Epos Now CEO Jacyn Heavens is optimistic about the growth the partnership brings to the software company's clientbase: "TableUp offers our customer base a seamless online ordering platform to greatly increase their reach and access to a wider audience. In an industry where 69% of consumers order online with mobile devices a fully integrated solution is fundamental to success and growth."

About Epos Now

Launched in 2011, Epos Now is a cloud-based software provider, specialising in the design and manufacture of electronic point of sale. It was founded on a belief that all businesses and entrepreneurs should be able to leverage the power of both cloud computing and modern technology to power their businesses. Epos Now helps to improve both the lives of our customers and their businesses.