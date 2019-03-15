sprite-preloader
15.03.2019
DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: INFORMATION ON 2018 REVENUE AND RESULTS

March 15, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games announces its publication agenda for 2018 results.

2018 revenue will be published on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 and 2018 results on Thursday 25th April 2019, both after market closes.

These publications will also be an opportunity to take stock of the major milestones achieved since the IPO and on the various projects underway in line with its roadmap.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com
ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
