John Wiley Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, and Unit The Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint Services in Higher Education and Research today announced a combined open access and subscription agreement effective March 14, 2019. This three-year agreement will provide 33 Norwegian institutions with continued access to Wiley's subscription journals and enables their affiliated authors to publish open access articles in Wiley titles. This partnership will advance open science and discovery to create more impact for scholarly research.

As part of the agreement, all eligible researchers and students will be automatically identified and notified of the opportunity to publish open access through their institutional connection, at no additional charge. The 33 eligible institutions will also have access to a distinct open access account dashboard for easy administration of their account, quick article approval, and in-depth reporting.

"This partnership with the Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint Services in Higher Education and Research will drive us towards a more open research landscape," said Executive Vice President of Research at Wiley, Judy Verses. "This collaborative agreement is another example of how critical partnerships are in creating impact for researchers' work, enhancing publishing services for authors and librarians, and the importance of offering sustainable publishing models."

"Unit, on behalf of our research communities, has negotiated an agreement with Wiley. This agreement includes open access publishing and reading rights to research articles in approximately 1,500 academic journals. This agreement is the first of its kind in Norway, and it is Unit's goal to enter into similar agreements with a number of other publishers," stated Director of Unit, Roar Olsen.

About Unit The Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint Services in Higher Education and Research

Unit The NorwegianDirectorate for ICT and Joint Services in Higher Education and Research provides a broad range of services to research and higher education. Unit has a central role in following up the government's digitalization policies. The head office is located in Trondheim. Unit has a branch office located in Oslo. Unit's website can be accessed at www.unit.no.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

