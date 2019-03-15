Today, on March 15, 2019, ScandiDos AB published a press release with information that the company's working capital, in the current situation, is not sufficient for the following three-month period. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in ScandiDos AB (SDOS, ISIN code SE0005768124, order book ID 100380) will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emma Brolund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.