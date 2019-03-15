Satipharm Warns That CBD Buyers are Being Deceived

LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent reports by US-based broadcaster NBC and Karger , a Swiss-based medical and scientific publishing company, highlight that some CBD brands have very poor quality standards or appear to be intentionally deceiving consumers. Shocking findings from several independent reports into the CBD market reveal:

Some products claiming to contain CBD actually contain zero CBD

Many products contain less than the claimed quantity of CBD

Some products contain unacceptable levels of lead, pesticides, contaminants or other poisonous materials

Satipharm welcome such revealing reporting into CBD products in order to make consumers think twice about what is being bought and from where.

Jonathan Hartshorn, CEO of Satipharm commented:

"These reports highlight the need for consumers to beware of buying poor quality, untested, incorrectly labelled products that may contain little or no CBD. Insisting on a CBD product that is GMP certified will ensure that the product contains the right level of CBD."

Satipharm suggest that the answer to this problem lies in choosing a CBD product that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) as a mark of guaranteed quality and safety.

Experts such as Dr. Peter Widdess-Walsh, a consultant neurologist at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin, advise that:

"Medicinal cannabis products [have] variable and unregulated production unless GMP certified."

Satipharm CEO Jonathan Hartshorn goes on to highlight that:

"Providing consumers with quality, reliable CBD products to support their health and wellness is paramount, which is why we adhere to the stringent quality standards required under Good Manufacturing Practice. This is very closely regulated and monitored in order to ensure our end-to-end manufacturing practices meet or exceed these demanding measures, to ensure quality, safety and consistency of dose."

In addition to GMP status, Satipharm products are manufactured in Switzerland to pharmaceutical specifications, despite being classified as a food supplement in the EU. Every production run is subject to batch testing against strict specifications, which comply with European pharmaceutical level limits for impurities, including heavy metals, toxins, bacteria, solvents, pesticides and more.

Satipharm also test for various cannabinoids, to ensure every capsule has the specified quantity of CBD, and to guarantee that contents are within the European limits for psychoactive cannabinoids such as THC. The legal limit for THC is 0.2%, however Satipharm 10mg capsules are manufactured with a reduced level of less than 0.05%.

For more information about what to look for when considering CBD brands and products, Satipharm have produced a free buying guide, which is available for download now.

