



SINGAPORE, Mar 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - With the newly released 2.5 update, Infinito Wallet's App Square now fully supports applications on EOS platform. This highly-demanded feature is made possible by the combined efforts of the Infinito team and their strategic EOS technology partners.Their App Square is welcoming three EOS DApps, divided into the following categories:- Exchange: DEXEOS.- Utility: EOS Account Creator,- Finance: PRA Candybox.With more and more innovative DApps arriving on App Square, Infinito Wallet is going strong as a truly universal home to leading cryptocurrencies as well as decentralized applications built on smart contract blockchains.The Universal Wallet has always been globally appraised as one of the best crypto wallets for EOS on the market. Beyond the fundamental Transact and Check Balance functions, they provide users with a full set EOS features including support for all EOS tokens, stake/unstake NET and CPU bandwidth, buy/ sell RAM, and import/ export EOS private keys. The team also hosted several free EOS account registration campaigns, with the biggest one being a collaboration with many EOS community partners, some of which has helped making EOS DApps support on App Square possible!EOS Account Creator, DEXEOS, and PRA Candybox, more ways to enjoy EOS blockchain on Infinito Wallet:EOS Account Creator allows users to easily complete EOS account creation by themselves in only 3 steps.Step 1: On App Square, launch EOS Account Creator.Step 2: Set an account name to get your public-private keys auto-filled.Step 3: Use your crypto or credit card to pay and you are good to go!(Currently, EOS Account Creator supports payment in BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC.)This service requires you to have your EOS private-public keys ready: Make sure to have them on your 12-word Passphrase wallet or Private key wallet.With this service, you can create an EOS account right inside Infinito App Square and never have to risk using obscure or even fraudulent services found online. Infinito team has added this service for users to be able to easily join the EOS ecosystem and benefit from all features of the EOS blockchain right inside the Universal Wallet.Meanwhile, DEXEOS is a decentralized exchange that provides transparent and convenient EOS trading service. Users can monitor real-time prices of over hundreds of EOS tokens and easily buy/sell them instantly with highly competitive rates. Unlike any other exchanges, DEXEOS does not require users to register KYC profile, nor does it mandate users to import or create a separate wallet on DEXEOS server. Instead, you can just use your existing EOS account to start trading right away.And finally, App Square now includes the most popular EOS token distributor DApp, PRA Candybox. Many free EOS airdrops can be found on this DApp, ready to be claimed every 1-4 hours, depending on your account level. Infinito Wallet users can increase this level by depositing EPRA, PRA Candybox's proprietary token, into their account to claim up to 12 airdrops per hour. Simply select any airdrop project, enter your wallet password, then tap "Confirm" to receive free tokens.What's NextIn future updates, Infinito Wallet will enable users to experience EOS voting and seamlessly manage their crypto portfolios from various platforms. The Infinito team will also include more Tab Bar Customization options, additional UI/ UX improvements, and support for DApps built on NEO, Ontology, and others on the Universal Wallet very soon. Stay tuned for even more greatness!Get your DApp listed on App Square?If you have an awesome DApp and want to get instant users, apply to get it listed on App Square today via info@infinitowallet.io. Being listed means your DApp will be able to engage our massive community of more than 60,000 monthly active users among over 300,000 downloads.Build your own DApp?For DApp developers, Infinito team also provides development platform to help you develop DApps easier and faster. Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including: API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more.About Infinito WalletPositioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. Their DApp browser, App Square, provides access to the most innovative blockchain applications for daily user needs. By selectively expanding their partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, Infinito team supports communities of developers and businesses with Infinito Blockchain Platform, an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, their organization has more than 300 members including developers, designers, business, marketing, and customer service specialists. They are promoting research on infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and development utilizing blockchain.