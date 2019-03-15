Haag-Streit UK Announces New Extended Slit Lamp 10 Year Warranty

HARLOW, England, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the HS-UK Slit Lamp 10 Year Warranty Maintenance Contract.

All Haag-Streit slit lamps are supplied with a 10 Year Limited Warranty* from the manufacturer, which covers all parts of the slit lamp against manufacturing defects, with any defective parts being replaced free of charge.

HS-UK is now offering a more comprehensive Slit Lamp 10 Year Warranty Maintenance Contract which extends this limited warranty to give customers full peace-of-mind. The 10 Year Warranty Maintenance Contract includes; repair of slit lamps that have been subject to general wear and tear, labour costs and Engineer travel expenses. The contract also incorporates preventative maintenance and includes an annual visit from an HS-UK Service Engineer for the duration of the 10 year warranty period. Full information is contained in our brochure.

The cost of the Slit Lamp 10 Year Warranty Maintenance Contract is just £1750 (+VAT) per new slit lamp and to take advantage of it, customers must first register their slit lamp at https://registration.haag-streit.com

Andrew Owers, HS-UK Service Manager, said, "We are very excited to launch this extended Slit Lamp 10 Year Warranty Maintenance Contract. It is a fantastic opportunity for HS-UK customers to extend the warranty on their slit lamp for a single, one-off payment to cover 10 years of servicing and maintenance on-site. I would urge all HS-UK slit lamp customers to take advantage of this offer, as it represents exceptional value-for-money."

For more information, please visit www.haagstreituk.com/slitlampwarranty. To take advantage of the comprehensive Slit Lamp 10 Year Warranty Maintenance Contract, first register your slit lamp at https://registration.haag-streit.com and then contact Julie Scott, HS-UK Assistant Service Manager on +44-(0)1279-456315 or email jscott@haag-streit-uk.com.

* Please note, warranty becomes invalid if the slit lamp is not serviced within a 36 month period, or is serviced by unauthorised Haag-Streit Service Personnel.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836289/BQ_900_warranty_image.jpg