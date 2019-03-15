Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.34p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.86p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---