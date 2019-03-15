In both Belgium and Chile, the planned mandatory installation of smart meters is raising concerns among consumers, residential PV system owners and the solar industry. Although seen as a positive, the early stages of smart meter deployment create issues related to the calculation of net metering tariffs and the management and ownership of consumption data, as well as additional costs for consumers.Solar may be regarded as a disruptive upstart by conventional power utilities but the sector can itself fall prey to disruptive innovation, as the planned mandatory deployment of smart meters in Chile ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...