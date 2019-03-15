Repro Med Systems, Inc.: RMS Medical Products to Present at the 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

CHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2019 / Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba RMS Medical Products (OTCQX: REPR) today announced that Dan Goldberger, Executive Chairman, will be presenting at the 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, March 19th.

Slides from management's presentation will be available on the Company website, www.rmsmedicalproducts.com, and remain available for a period of at least 90 days following the presentation.

About RMS Medical Products

RMS develops, manufactures and commercializes medical products used for home infusions. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, RMS Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and RMS HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in professional healthcare settings as well as at home. For more information about RMS Medical, please visit www.rmsmedicalproducts.com.

Contact

CG Capital

Rich Cockrell

877.889.1972

investorrelations@cg.capital

www.cg.capital

SOURCE: Repro Med Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539135/RMS-Medical-Products-to-Present-at-the-29th-Annual-Oppenheimer-Healthcare-Conference