ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.: Perma-Fix CEO to Present at the 5th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium in New York City

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2019 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI), a nuclear services company, today announced that Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix, and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:55 pm ET at the 5th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium being held on Tuesday, March 26th at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

For investors interested in attending, please email: cmcginity@gabelli.com.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including DOE, the Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us on the World Wide Web at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
herbert@eu-ir.com
+43 316 296 316

SOURCE: Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/539043/Perma-Fix-CEO-to-Present-at-the-5th-Annual-Gabelli-Company-Waste-Services-Symposium-in-New-York-City


