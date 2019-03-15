sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

15 March 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedLowest price paid per share (USX)Highest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
08 March 2019103,00047.4447.8047.631478New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
11 March 201976448.8849.0248.934398BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
11 March 201943748.954948.965675Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
11 March 201910049.0049.0049.000000IEX ("IEXG")
11 March 20199848.9348.9348.930000NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
11 March 201963,10148.2249.0348.685426NYSE
11 March 20191,30048.9349.0148.962308OTC Markets ("OTC")
11 March 20191,20048.9149.0349.005000CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
12 March 20195848.9948.9948.990000BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
12 March 2019121,34248.7649.148.903309NYSE
12 March 201925,00048.9548.9548.950000OTC Markets ("OTC")
13 March 201935048.8748.8948.875714BATS
13 March 201920048.8648.8748.865000BSE
13 March 201940048.8648.8948.870000BYX
13 March 20191,03048.8648.8848.864184CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
13 March 20193,51648.86548.88548.868413IEXG
13 March 20191,00048.8648.8848.869500NASDAQ
13 March 201910048.8648.8648.860000NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
13 March 2019108,01148.8548.9548.900867NYSE
13 March 201980048.857548.88548.869063OTC
13 March 201910048.8848.8848.880000NYSE Arca ("PSE")
13 March 201910048.8648.8648.860000CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
13 March 201924,39348.8648.8948.888909XDEX
14 March 201910048.8148.8148.810000BATS
14 March 201910048.8248.8248.820000BSE
14 March 201910048.8148.8148.810000BYX
14 March 201920048.8148.8248.815000IEXG
14 March 201910048.8148.8148.810000NASDAQ
14 March 201978,70048.5648.8548.719091NYSE
14 March 201910048.8148.8148.810000PSE
14 March 201910048.8148.8248.815900XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:08, 11, 12, 13 and 14 March 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/5151/190315_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details_Cover_page.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

© 2019 Actusnews Wire