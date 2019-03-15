COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

15 March 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 08 March 2019 103,000 47.44 47.80 47.631478 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 11 March 2019 764 48.88 49.02 48.934398 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 11 March 2019 437 48.95 49 48.965675 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 11 March 2019 100 49.00 49.00 49.000000 IEX ("IEXG") 11 March 2019 98 48.93 48.93 48.930000 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 11 March 2019 63,101 48.22 49.03 48.685426 NYSE 11 March 2019 1,300 48.93 49.01 48.962308 OTC Markets ("OTC") 11 March 2019 1,200 48.91 49.03 49.005000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 12 March 2019 58 48.99 48.99 48.990000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 12 March 2019 121,342 48.76 49.1 48.903309 NYSE 12 March 2019 25,000 48.95 48.95 48.950000 OTC Markets ("OTC") 13 March 2019 350 48.87 48.89 48.875714 BATS 13 March 2019 200 48.86 48.87 48.865000 BSE 13 March 2019 400 48.86 48.89 48.870000 BYX 13 March 2019 1,030 48.86 48.88 48.864184 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 13 March 2019 3,516 48.865 48.885 48.868413 IEXG 13 March 2019 1,000 48.86 48.88 48.869500 NASDAQ 13 March 2019 100 48.86 48.86 48.860000 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 13 March 2019 108,011 48.85 48.95 48.900867 NYSE 13 March 2019 800 48.8575 48.885 48.869063 OTC 13 March 2019 100 48.88 48.88 48.880000 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 13 March 2019 100 48.86 48.86 48.860000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 13 March 2019 24,393 48.86 48.89 48.888909 XDEX 14 March 2019 100 48.81 48.81 48.810000 BATS 14 March 2019 100 48.82 48.82 48.820000 BSE 14 March 2019 100 48.81 48.81 48.810000 BYX 14 March 2019 200 48.81 48.82 48.815000 IEXG 14 March 2019 100 48.81 48.81 48.810000 NASDAQ 14 March 2019 78,700 48.56 48.85 48.719091 NYSE 14 March 2019 100 48.81 48.81 48.810000 PSE 14 March 2019 100 48.81 48.82 48.815900 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 08, 11, 12, 13 and 14 March 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/5151/190315_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details_Cover_page.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------



