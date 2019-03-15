IPChain: New Types of Intangible Assets at the 10th Global IP Exchange in Berlin on March 13, 2019

MOSCOW, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IPChain Association and the Skolkovo Foundation organized a thematic round table dubbed, "New types of intangible assets and their relation to intellectual property", within the Global IP Exchange in the German capital. The event brought together high-profile experts to discuss new types of intellectual property objects and other intangible assets, as well as to provide an overview of the situation in various markets.

On the sidelines of the conference the delegation held talks with representatives of renowned companies such as SAP, Microsoft, Lenovo, TetraPak, Google, Samsung and others.

Participants of the round table: IPChain Association president Andrey Krichevsky, chairman of the board of digital crowdlending platform CO-FI Alexander Sukhotin, lawyer and partner at Noerr LLP Torsten Kraul, patent counsel and lawyer in intellectual property law Matthew M. Yospin and Russia's Internet ombudsman and Radius Group company CEO Dmitry Marinichev. Anton Pronin, director of the Legal Technologies Center of the Skolkovo Foundation, moderated the session.

"We are witnessing global changes that the digital world brings. And despite our attempts to ignore it, we all will have to follow the new rules in a few years. So, we have decided to take steps right now," IPChain President Andrey Krichevsky stressed. "We have analyzed the world economic trends to work out a universal business model of IP market architecture. IPChain distributed ledger is the core of this architecture, thus ensuring effective launch of intangible assets and new IP objects to the market. We have created a fully-fledged infrastructure and instruments in order to provide swift capitalization of intangible assets and new IP objects."

Anton Pronin, director of the Legal Technologies Center of the Skolkovo Foundation, stressed that the new digital era provided enormous opportunities for discovering and creating such intangible assets that constitute real economic value: "Digital data is becoming the main value in the digital world, and it is surely to be defined as intellectual property assets in the near future…we will get access to that very 'blue ocean market' with high commercialization potential…it is only possible if we provide effective 'transport' for market participants' networking. We will succeed only through implementing innovative technologies, latest services and platforms."

According to patent counsel and lawyer Matthew M. Yospin, "Goodwill or brand recognition (sounds, colors, scents), reputation, customer base and distribution relationships - these are the examples of intangible assets that can truly be defined and commercialized, since the advantage of an established business, which has acquired such features, over a comparable new business, is obvious."

Russia's Internet-ombudsman and Radius Group company CEO Dmitry Marinichev backed the idea, adding that digitalization came as a new cycle of world development. Stressing the rising influence of social networks, the expert noted that people are focused on creating IP assets which are based on our perception (vision, feeling, etc).

The outcome of the talks is encouraging - it is time to overcome the challenges and use the opportunities of this very promising and unexplored IP sphere, intertwined with innovative technologies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836319/Andrey_Krichevsky_IPChain_Association.jpg