Andiamo Corp.: Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc., Seeking To Raise $3 Million To Support The Company's Strategic Objectives

CHALFONT, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2019 / Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc. ("SWS"), a subsidiary of Andiamo Corporation (OTC PINK: ANDI) has entered into a stock purchase agreement with the first of its two acquisitions with a scheduled closing date of March 29, 2019.

SWS is seeking to raise $3 million dollars in initial financing to complete this closing and place an escrow for acquisition of their second company which will be completed upon the registration of SWS on a major exchange. Due to contract restrictions, the identities of the investment banker and the acquisition targets will not be revealed until after financing and closing is complete.

SWS is acquiring two target companies as part of a roll-up strategy in the water treatment industry. The two targets possess proprietary designs and equipment for the purification of water, waste water recovery and recycling. The two companies have an installed base of commercially proven equipment designs, systems, technologies and programs which secure their position in the multi-billion-dollar, global market. The core design technologies have a 25-year plus track record in the industry with 50% of the revenues reoccurring on a monthly basis.

Target 1 owns patented proprietary "plug & play" designs for production of ultrapure water used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and research industries. Their systems include validated installations which meet the United States Pharmacopeia requirements for USP Water. Revenues for 2018 were $1,340,000 with an EBITDA of $588,000.

Target 2 has a national presence in the water and waste water treatment industry with a strong focus on the East Coast of the United States. While the company's primary focus is the power generation industry, they also work with the US military and local municipalities. One of their leading technologies is the removal of PFC contamination to below detectable levels. This is a growing issue around US Military airbases and certain industrial manufacturing plants where groundwater is contaminated. Target 2's client base includes a number of Fortune 100 companies. Fifty percent of Target 2's revenues result from monthly, reoccurring service and rental business, with revenues for 2018 exceeding $5,300,000 and an EBITDA of almost $600,000.

These two acquisitions provide synergies in operations, sales and service. The management team of the combined companies has over 135 years of cumulative experience in the water industry with a proven record of technical, engineering and scientific success.

According to Research Nester's, the global water and waste water treatment market is expected to reach approximately $704 billion by the end of 2027. The current issue surrounding water resources is not the lack of water but the lack of water suitable for its intended purpose. Water is the most abundant material on the surface of the planet yet less than 2.5% is considered "freshwater" and less than 0.1% is suitable for use without any treatment. These two acquisitions are the first steps in a roll-up strategy designed to take advantage of this market opportunity.

About Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc.:

Sustainable Water Solutions is a provider of critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers' full water life cycle needs. SWS is working to protect water, the environment and its employees, and has quickly earned a reputation for quality, safety and reliability throughout the industry.

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In a realigning of our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in a marked increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Follow us on Twitter @AndiamoCorp.

