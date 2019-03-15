Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the availability of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro's AI-enabled, on-demand solutions on AWS will govern critical supply chain processes, and drive enhanced operational efficiency, productivity and superior customer experience for enterprise clients.

As part of this collaboration, Wipro's solutions such as Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Accounts Payable Auditor, Wipro HOLMES E-KYC and Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Contract solutions will be powered by AWS. Clients will benefit from the combined strengths of the AI and automation platform Wipro HOLMES and AWS AI and ML services. In addition, clients will be able to access Wipro HOLMES E-KYC Controller Extractor and Wipro HOLMES E-KYC Financials Extractor on AWS Marketplace for Machine Learning.

Wipro is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

"At AWS, our mission is to put machine learning in the hands of every developer. With AWS Marketplace, you can navigate, discover and deploy the ML models needed to build intelligent applications to fuel innovation. The AI and ML solutions leveraging Wipro HOLMES and AWS SageMaker help customers in applying AI to procurement, supply chain, compliance and other domains," said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Wipro has implemented its Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Accounts Payable Auditor solution, powered by AWS, for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). The solution audits vendor payment transactions to proactively detect process anomalies, identify outliers and prevent payment leakage in the company's procure to pay process.

Pierre Lanthier, Director of Innovation and Transformation, The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said, "GTAA has embarked on a transformation journey with Wipro to achieve operational efficiencies and improve traveler experience. As part of this endeavor and given increasing business complexity, we were looking to apply innovative thinking in our procure to pay process. The Wipro HOLMES artificial intelligence and automation platform along with AWS have helped us adopt a preventive and proactive strategy to mitigate rising operational and compliance risks in our procure to pay process."

Rohit Adlakha, Vice President and Global Head Wipro HOLMES and Automation Ecosystem, Wipro Limited said, "We have leveraged the Wipro HOLMES AI and Automation platform and AWS AI and ML services to build several outcome-driven solutions. In addition, we have published some of our machine learning models on AWS Marketplace for Machine Learnings. Our relationship with AWS allows us to leverage the combined might of Wipro HOLMES and AWS to solve complex business problems for our clients in areas such as procure to pay, contract management, and customer onboarding, across industry sectors."

Wipro's AI and Automation platform, Wipro HOLMES represents Wipro's integrated automation capabilities across infrastructure, applications and business process services, delivered through a comprehensive blend of tasks, processes, and cognitive technologies. These capabilities have been deployed for over 350 clients across industries.

