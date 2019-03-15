Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) -STILLCANNA INC. (CSE: STIL) (FORMERLY EVI GLOBAL GROUP DEVELOPMENTS CORP.) ("StillCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's joint venture partner and anchor customer, UK based Dragonfly BioSciences, LLC, has increased its minimum monthly order of 50 kilos of CBD per month to over 170 kilos per month for the next quarter.

"This increase in extraction volume from Dragonfly is a testament to their success, our business timing and the demand for CBD in Europe," suggested Jason Dussault, CEO of StillCanna. "Dragonfly's minimum contract for 50 kilos a month made our Romanian extraction facility cash flow positive and profitable. This new order accelerates the Company's goal of meeting its 2019 revenue targets. Once again, I would like to thank our team for doing an amazing job!"

About StillCanna Inc.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that is focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company feels its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a UK based supplier of CBD. The Company continues to look for other industry acquisitions that will enhance shareholder value.

For further information please contact: Joel Leonard, CFO, Director, StillCanna Inc.

E-mail: joel@stillcanna.com

Telephone: (778) 838-3692

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43447