The Publishing and Technology Platform Continues to Expand its Portfolio through its Second Acquisition

Today, Minute Media, a leading global technology and publishing platform, announced the acquisition of The Big Lead, the popular sports news digital publication. This acquisition brings yet another trusted media brand under the Minute Media umbrella and strategically aligns with Minute Media's goal of expanding within key content verticals.

As a part of the acquisition, Minute Media will be acquiring a talented group of The Big Lead content creators, all of whom have been responsible for building The Big Lead's strong market position. Additionally, Minute Media will take on management of all The Big Lead's digital assets, including editorial, website development, social channels, syndication and monetization.

"Our technology-first approach has allowed us to scale our owned and operated brands and we're implementing that same approach for the digital platforms that we acquire," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media. "The Big Lead is the perfect complement to our current portfolio and a strategic step in Minute Media's evolution as we look to power more brands utilizing our proprietary technology."

In 2018, Minute Media added capital, bringing its total fundraising to $77M to date with the goal of adding new and trusted brands to its portfolio through acquisition. The company's first acquisition, Mental Floss, took place in September of 2018 and the company remains focused on adding first-class brands to its growing portfolio.

For more information on Minute Media, visit MinuteMedia.com.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading media and technology company focused on two main pillars-platform and content. Minute Media's platform serves as the company's foundation, powering our content as well as enabling the evolution of other market-leading digital media brands. To date, Minute Media's owned and operated destinations included 90min, 12up, DBLTAP, and Mental Floss-all of which write their content from a relatable friend's point-of-view. Minute Media is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors including Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, Gemini Ventures, North Base Media, ProSieben, Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs, La Maison, Vintage Investments, and Remagine Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005044/en/

Contacts:

Lynelle Jones

Minute Media

814-935-6306

Lynelle@minutemedia.com

Amber Booth

Allison+Partners

202.591.1122

MinuteMedia@allisonpr.com