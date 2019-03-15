The "Europe Blood Screening Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By Technology (NAT, ELISA, CLIA, NGS, Western Blotting), By Product (Reagents, Instruments), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe blood screening market size is expected to reach USD 1.17 billion by 2025. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing number of blood transfusion processes performed along with stringent regulations in Europe mandating screening tests, such as NAT for testing HIV, HBV, and HCV, is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, growth in the overall number of complex surgeries that require a large amount of blood and blood products along with rising cases of road accidents is expected to drive the market further.

Additionally, import of products through contract agreements and development in the product technology by manufacturers of blood screening reagents and instruments are contributing to market expansion in the region.

For example, DiaSystem Scandinavia AB signed a distribution agreement with SNIBE, an Asian immunology test producer that focuses on immunoassay analyzers based on CLIA technology. DiaSystem specializes in the production and supply of reagents used in chemistry and immunoturbidimetry. This agreement has provided the former company with automated chemiluminescence instrument delivering a complete analytical system in areas, such as thyroid, renal function, hepatitis, and hepatic fibrosis.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

NAT led the technology segment in 2017 owing to a regulatory obligation for mandatory NAT screening for all blood donations

On the basis of product, reagents led the Europe blood screening market in 2017

Germany held a majority of the market share in 2017 due to large number of blood donors

Moreover, stringent regulations in the country for screening of donations also contributed to its growth. The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, a medical regulatory body in Germany, mandates NAT testing for HCV and HIV for all blood donations

Roche Diagnostics; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Grifols, S.A.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Agilent Technologies; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and Danaher Corp. are some of the key companies operating in this market

Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List to Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary

Chapter 3 Europe Blood Screening Market Variables, Trends Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Europe Blood Screening Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing demand for blood for transfusion

3.2.1.2 Stringent Government regulations

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Insufficient blood donations

3.2.2.2 High operating cost of NAT

3.2.3 Penetration Growth Prospects Mapping

3.2.4 Europe Blood Screening Market PESTLE Analysis

3.2.5 Industry Analysis Porter's

3.3 List of Diagnostic Centres in Europe

3.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 4 Europe Blood Screening Market: Technology Estimates Trend Analysis

4.1 Europe Blood Screening Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT)

4.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

4.4 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

4.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

4.6 Western Blotting

Chapter 5 Europe Blood Screening Market: Product Estimates Trend Analysis

5.1 Europe Blood Screening Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Reagents

5.3 Instruments

Chapter 6 Europe Blood Screening Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis, by Technology Products

6.1 Europe Blood Screening Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2017 2025, USD Million

6.2 Europe

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategic Framework

7.2 Europe Blood Screening Market: Market Position Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 Roche Diagnostics

7.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

7.3.3 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

7.3.4 Grifols S.A.

7.3.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.3.6 Agilent Technologies

7.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.3.8 Danaher

