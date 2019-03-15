Golden Matrix Group Inc.: Golden Matrix Secures Online Gaming Hosting Rights for New State-Of-The-Art Chinese Table Game Portfolio

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2019 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC PINK: GMGI) a technology-driven company that designs and develops social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it had secured the online gaming hosting rights for a state-of-the-art portfolio of traditional Chinese table games.

Developed by a leading provider of software for the gaming industry, the portfolio of 13 games, branded 3 Kingdoms, features some of the most popular card games played in Asia, including Dou Dizhu (Fighting the Landlord) and Nui Nui (Taurus). Dou Dizhu alone has over 10 million monthly active users on Android and is one of the top grossing Android games in China* (Source Newzoo*).

A demo site for the games can found at 3 Kingdoms (http://demo.i3kgaming.com ) .

All 13 games will be hosted on the company's New Generation GM-X system, which is now utilized by almost 200 gaming operators in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. In accordance with the Hosting and Support Agreement, Golden Matrix will provide the underlying platform for the operation and support of the portfolio games; and, similar to existing customer agreements, GMGI will be paid fees commensurate with the games' usage.

These licensed operators currently service more than 1.5 million registered users across all gaming operator/GM-X platforms.

'This is a huge win for our company and an acknowledgment of the power and popularity of the new GM-X system,' said CEO Brian Goodman. 'These traditional games are already played by millions of people in Asia, and we expect their addition to our gaming platform with client operators will help boost GMGI's strong revenue growth and profitability in 2019 and beyond.'

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

