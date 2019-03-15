Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of occurrence of controlled company with significant importance to RusHydro 15-March-2019 / 14:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of occurrence of controlled company with significant importance to RusHydro March 15, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that JSC «FEGC» has become a controlled organization with significant importance to RusHydro. Full corporate name, location, INN (if applicable), and OGRN (if applicable) of the entity with respect to which the issuer has become a controlling entity: Joint Stock Company Far-Eastern Grids Company (JSC «FEGC»), Russian Federation, Amur region, Blagoveshchensk, INN 2801108200, OGRN 1052800111308. Type of control over the organization in relation to which the Issuer is a controlling entity (direct control, indirect control): indirect control. Basis on which the Issuer controls the entity in which the issuer has become a controlling entity: participation in the entity controlled by the Issuer. Nature of control over the organization in relation to which it has become a controlling entity: the right to control over 50 percent of votes in the supreme management body of the company controlled by the issuer. The Issuer's shareholding in the authorized capital of the entity in which the issuer has become a controlling entity and, if such entity is a joint-stock company, also the share of ordinary shares of such entity held by the issuer,%: 0/0. In the case of indirect control, all the Issuer's controlled companies successively (the chain of companies under direct or indirect control of the Issuer) through which the Issuer controls the company in relation to which it has become a controlling entity. Full name, location, INN (if applicable), and OGRN (if applicable) shall be specified for each such company: PJSC RusHydro exercises indirect control as a result of its 84.39% share in the authorized capital of its controlled entity, Joint Stock Company RAO Energy Systems of the East (Khabarovsk Krai, Khabarovsk, INN 2801133630, OGRN 1087760000052); Joint Stock Company RAO Energy Systems of the East owns 51.03% share in the authorized capital of its controlled entity, Public Joint Stock Company Far-Eastern Energy Company (Vladivostok, Russia, INN 2723088770, OGRN 1072721001660); Public Joint Stock Company Far-Eastern Energy Company owns 100% share in the authorized capital of its controlled entity, Joint Stock Company Far-Eastern Grids Company. Date of occurrence of the grounds owing to which the issuer exercises control over the entity with respect to which it has become the controlling entity: October 28, 2011. Date of occurrence of the grounds owing to which the entity controlled by the issuer has become of material importance for the issuer: date of execution of the issuer's consolidated financial statements, based on the data of which the entity with respect to which the issuer has become the controlling entity accounts for no less than five percent of the consolidated value of assets or no less than five percent of consolidated income - March 14, 2019. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.5 thousand GCal/h. 