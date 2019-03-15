KVH Industries: A Contrarian Technology Play with Aggressive UpsideWhile the NASDAQ and Russell 2000 are up about 23% this year, there are still numerous micro-to-small-cap stocks that have missed the party.KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI), a developer of specialized satellite-based communications technology solutions with a market-cap of $186.0 million, is such a company that has come late to the dance. But that doesn't mean they won't find a partner.Trading down 3.13% over the past year and up a mere 2.14% this year, KVH stock is on the outside looking in.But while KVH has much work ahead of it, sometimes it's worth a look to accumulate these.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...