sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,94 Euro		+0,10
+0,44 %
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALMET OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,855
22,885
15:25
22,86
22,88
15:25
15.03.2019 | 15:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Directed share issue related to reward payment of Valmet's long-term share-based incentive plan

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on March 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Valmet's Board of Directors decided on December 20, 2018 on a directed share issue related to the reward payment of Valmet's long-term share-based incentive plan for the discretionary period 2018.

In the share issue on March 15, 2019, a total of 200,707 Valmet's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the participants of the plan, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More information about the long-term share-based incentive plan is available in a stock exchange release published on December 11, 2017.

The directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on March 21, 2018.

After the share issue, Valmet Oyj holds a total of 244,027 treasury shares.

Further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir (http://www.twitter.com/valmetir)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)