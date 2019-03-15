Directed share issue related to reward payment of Valmet's long-term share-based incentive plan

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on March 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Valmet's Board of Directors decided on December 20, 2018 on a directed share issue related to the reward payment of Valmet's long-term share-based incentive plan for the discretionary period 2018.

In the share issue on March 15, 2019, a total of 200,707 Valmet's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the participants of the plan, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More information about the long-term share-based incentive plan is available in a stock exchange release published on December 11, 2017.

The directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on March 21, 2018.

After the share issue, Valmet Oyj holds a total of 244,027 treasury shares.

Further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

