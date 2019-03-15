NOTICE 15.3.2019 TURBO WARRANTS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 64 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 18.3.2019. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 15.3.2019 TURBO WARRANTIT NORDEA BANK ABP:N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 18.3.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 64 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank Abp. Warranttien listauspäivä on 18.3.2019 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille. (HEL Warrants) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=714202