Edison Investment Research - Technology - TXT e-solutions: Group organic revenue growth in FY18 was driven by double-digit growth of the aerospace business. TXT started to invest some of its substantial cash pile in H218, acquiring two Italian businesses in the fintech space. This investment should provide growth opportunities for the Banking & Finance business. Increased investment in sales and R&D in FY19 reduces our normalised EPS forecast by 15.5%; we introduce a forecast for 21% EPS growth in FY20. The company continues to assess targets in both business lines and has net cash of €60m available to fund acquisitions.ISIN: IT0001454435

