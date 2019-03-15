As from March 19, 2019, subscription rights issued by Arc Aroma Pure AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until March 29, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ---------------------------------------------- Short name: AAP TR B ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012428001 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170784 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- As from March 19, 2019 paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Arc Aroma Pure AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AAP BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012428019 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 170785 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 8000.