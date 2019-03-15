Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article that acts as a comprehensive guide to metadata management. In today's competitive world, businesses need to understand and analyze their data to survive, stay ahead of the curve, and grow. This definitive guide gives an overview of how metadata management can provide the required processes to reap this insight and succeed. Also, it highlights the steps that are essential to follow to set up an effective metadata management process that can give a 360-degree view of how different silos in your organization are connected together.

Why is metadata management important?

Increases longevity of datasets

Unavailability of relevant metadata can reduce the lifespan of particular data sets. The growing complexity of data with the increasing constraints of funding and time also plays an important role in reducing the life span of the datasets. But metadata management can help in encountering this tendency of data degradation effectively.

Protects resources and their future accessibility

The digital information today has become prone to fragility and corruption. Metadata management helps in safeguarding such information by tracking its lineage. Also, it helps in analyzing the behavior of the information to prevent any chance of replication in the future.

Helps in maintaining records of long-term datasets

The datasets may face inconsistency in instrumentation during the ongoing long-term projects. Metadata management comes to the rescue here and helps in maintaining the historical records of such long-term datasets. Furthermore, metadata management assists in data integration and data governance.

