sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.03.2019 | 16:40
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 15

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:15 March 2019

Name of applicant:Miton Global Opportunities plc
LEI:21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:21 July 2018To:15 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:427,998
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):2,380,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):625,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,182,998

Name of contact:Kerstin Rucht
Telephone number of contact:020 3709 8732

© 2019 PR Newswire