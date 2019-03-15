As from March 19, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 1 2019. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ---------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO TR ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012428167 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170786 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- As from March 19, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012428175 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170787 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.