NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Deferred Publication (Non-Equity Securities) - Amendments to the Trading Rules 15-March-2019 / 16:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEX Exchange is pleased to confirm that trades in illiquid non-equity securities (bonds) are now eligible for deferred publication. Delayed publication will be applied automatically for trades in these securities until 19:00 on the second working day after the date of the trade. The NEX Exchange Trading Rules have been amended to reflect the new deferred publication arrangements together with other minor changes to improve clarity. A tracked version of Trading Rules that shows the amendments is available at https://www.nexexchange.com/assets/pdfs/NEX%20Exchange%20-Trading-Rules-%20( mark-up).pdf. The amended rules will be effective 1 April 2019. The Regulation Department NEX Exchange 2 Broadgate London EC2M 7UR Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 7833 EQS News ID: 788175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

