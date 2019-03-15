Think Global Forum Awards have announced this year's shortlisted applicants. The judging panel made up of leading professionals from a broad array of industries carried out a meticulous review of every entry across 12 award categories and has presented their findings to the award committee.

The importance of connecting with a global audience effectively and efficiently is critical in today's marketplace. The awards are a way to recognize achievements in this area and to promote the awareness of thinking globally for individuals, communities, start-ups, small and medium sized businesses, global brands and large-scale international organizations.

All categories and shortlisted applicants are listed below.

Brand of the Year

NetApp Globalization

Samsung STEM

Samsung India

Community

The Worldly Marketer Podcast

WIL

PWN Global

Advertising

IKEA Advertising

Greenpeace Canada

Language Industry Person of the Year

Michelle Carlson

Maria Scheibengraf

Localization Recognition

Rotary International

CA Technologies

Going Global

Sage Advice

LinkedIn

Start-up

WIA Technologies

Retro Digital

Globechain

Abodoo

Technology

XTM International

Survey Monkey

Travel

American Express Global Bus

Lonely Planet Travel News Daily

Life Sciences

Integrated DNA

Fluidigm

Acibadem

Retail eCommerce

Gamestop

PitneyBowes

Manufacturing

Alps Electrics

Zimmer Bio

Congratulations to all shortlisted companies and individuals! The winners will be announced at this year's ceremonies, hosted at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, Ireland and the Rosewood Sandhill Hotel in Menlo Park, California, USA, on April 3, 2019.

