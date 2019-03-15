Think Global Forum Awards have announced this year's shortlisted applicants. The judging panel made up of leading professionals from a broad array of industries carried out a meticulous review of every entry across 12 award categories and has presented their findings to the award committee.
The importance of connecting with a global audience effectively and efficiently is critical in today's marketplace. The awards are a way to recognize achievements in this area and to promote the awareness of thinking globally for individuals, communities, start-ups, small and medium sized businesses, global brands and large-scale international organizations.
All categories and shortlisted applicants are listed below.
Brand of the Year
NetApp Globalization
Samsung STEM
Samsung India
Community
The Worldly Marketer Podcast
WIL
PWN Global
Advertising
IKEA Advertising
Greenpeace Canada
Language Industry Person of the Year
Michelle Carlson
Maria Scheibengraf
Localization Recognition
Rotary International
CA Technologies
Going Global
Sage Advice
LinkedIn
Start-up
WIA Technologies
Retro Digital
Globechain
Abodoo
Technology
XTM International
Survey Monkey
Travel
American Express Global Bus
Lonely Planet Travel News Daily
Life Sciences
Integrated DNA
Fluidigm
Acibadem
Retail eCommerce
Gamestop
PitneyBowes
Manufacturing
Alps Electrics
Zimmer Bio
Congratulations to all shortlisted companies and individuals! The winners will be announced at this year's ceremonies, hosted at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, Ireland and the Rosewood Sandhill Hotel in Menlo Park, California, USA, on April 3, 2019.
About Think Global Forum
The Think Global Forum is a body of industry professionals designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of the globalization of products and services around the world. With a strong interest in all things localization the forum is made up of industry thought leaders who can offer keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org.
