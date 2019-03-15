Personal Injury Attorney Maryam Parman Secured 4.25 Million for the Widow of Motorcyclist Killed by a Driver of a Transportation Company

SuperWoman SuperLawyer Maryam Parman has recovered over $750,000,000 for her clients and has been practicing personal injury law for more than 20 years

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2019 / Personal Injury Attorney Maryam Parman is pleased to announce that she has secured a 4.25 million settlement for the widow of a motorcyclist who was killed by a driver in November 2017.

"Our client was enjoying a motorcycle ride when the transportation vehicle made a left turn in front of him, striking him and causing his untimely passing," explains Parman. "We are pleased to announce that justice won out in this case, and we received a substantial settlement."

Parman received her juris doctor (J.D.) from Western University College of Law. Since launching her career in 1998, Parman has focused her practice solely on assisting injured people to get their lives back together. Parman and her law firm, Avrek Law, have secured more than $750 million in recovery and helped more than 10,000 clients.

The firm focuses on personal injury law and has taken on cases related to car , bicycle, motorcycle and commercial truck accidents as well as medical malpractice, workplace accidents and others. For more information about Parman and the types of cases Avrek Law handles, visit Avreklaw.com.

Please see here and here for documentation of this case.

