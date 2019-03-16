Markel Corporation releases annual letter to shareholders

RICHMOND, Virginia, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it released its annual letter to shareholders.

The letter, signed by Markel's Co-CEOs Thomas S. Gayner and Richard R. Whitt, III, is the most recent letter to shareholders since Markel went public in 1986 after 56 years as a private company.

"We wrote the Markel Style over 30 years ago to describe our values and culture. We believe this statement of our values ties our varied businesses together. Today, it does so for more people and in more places than ever before. As to tomorrow and beyond, while we've grown tremendously over decades, we feel like we're just getting started," the letter states.

The annual letter to shareholders is available on Markel's home page at markelcorp.com and the investor relations page at markelcorp.com/investor-relations.

Markel's annual shareholders meeting will be held on May 13, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

